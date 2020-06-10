Marie (Blais) Martin
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie L. Martin (Blais), 51

Worcester, MA - Marie passed away on June 6 after a long illness. Born in Worcester to Jacques R. & Kathleen A. (Black) Blais, she graduated from Fanning Trade HS, and then earned her LPN. She worked at many local nursing facilities for many years. Most recently, she worked at Saint Gobain for Epicurian, and made many friends doing a job she loved. The greatest joy in Marie's life was spending time with her children & family, horseback riding, singing, watching Real Housewives & Schitt's Creek, celebrating birthdays & holidays and just talking, smiling & laughing.

Marie is preceded in death by her husband, John Martin, and her father, Jake Blais.

She is survived by her children, Brian Martin, his wife Jennifer, and their daughter Eliana, Adam Martin and his wife Cassie, and Jessica Martin and her fiancée Andreas Enetzelis. She also leaves her mother, Kathleen Blais, her sister, Michelle Scannell and her husband William, her niece, Chelsea Scannell and her fiancée Joseph Bishop, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10am on Wednesday, August 12th at North American Martyrs, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved