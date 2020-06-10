Marie L. Martin (Blais), 51



Worcester, MA - Marie passed away on June 6 after a long illness. Born in Worcester to Jacques R. & Kathleen A. (Black) Blais, she graduated from Fanning Trade HS, and then earned her LPN. She worked at many local nursing facilities for many years. Most recently, she worked at Saint Gobain for Epicurian, and made many friends doing a job she loved. The greatest joy in Marie's life was spending time with her children & family, horseback riding, singing, watching Real Housewives & Schitt's Creek, celebrating birthdays & holidays and just talking, smiling & laughing.



Marie is preceded in death by her husband, John Martin, and her father, Jake Blais.



She is survived by her children, Brian Martin, his wife Jennifer, and their daughter Eliana, Adam Martin and his wife Cassie, and Jessica Martin and her fiancée Andreas Enetzelis. She also leaves her mother, Kathleen Blais, her sister, Michelle Scannell and her husband William, her niece, Chelsea Scannell and her fiancée Joseph Bishop, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 10am on Wednesday, August 12th at North American Martyrs, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA





