Marie (Valery) Millette
North Grafton - Marie (Valery) Millette, of Grafton passed away peacefully Friday, July 19th, 2019, surrounded by the ones she loved in Florida. She was 89 years od age.
Marie was born in Worcester, on November 2, 1929, one of eight children of George and Dora M. (Duprez) Valery. She grew up in Worcester, worked for the former G.E. Telecron and the housekeeping department of Hahnemann Hospital. After moving to Florida with her husband George, Marie performed the role of Dining Coordinator for an assisted Living facility in Daytona Beach. She never formerly retired finding fulfillment in being active with people. Marie lived most of her life in Worcester over 19 years in Grafton before moving back to Florida to be closer to her family.
Marie's husband George Millette passed away in 1992. She is survived by her five devoted children, Maureen McHugh and her husband Kevin of Boylston, Matthew Troio and his wife Nancy, Kevin Troio and his wife Janet all of Hudson, Florida, Stephen Troio and his wife Jennifer of Whitinsville and Keith Troio of Worcester; A brother, Edward Valery in Florida and sister Doris Primmer of Shrewsbury; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; Many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Three brothers, George "Red", Michael "Johnnie", and Frank "Danny" Valery, and two sisters, Sylvia Lavigne and Elvira "Vera" Chiras all predeceased her.
The matriarch of her family, Marie cherished her family, found so much enjoyment cooking, baking and providing for her kids and anyone who entered her home. Her unwavering faith and determination gave her the strength to face life's challenges. She loved playing cards, knitting, crafts, cooking, baking, the Red Sox and New England Patriots. Her kind soul and gentle heart will forever be remembered.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Thursday, July 25th, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Her funeral will be held Friday, July 26th from the funeral home leaving in procession at 9:30 am to St Mary's Church, 17 Waterville Street, North Grafton where her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St Patrick's Cemetery in Whitinsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Residence, 1 Judith Rd Worcester Ma
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 22 to July 24, 2019