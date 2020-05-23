Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
live stream
https://www.mercadantefuneral.com/page/live-services
Marie Moise


1951 - 2020
Marie Moise Obituary
Marie Lourdes Moise,69

Worcester - It is with great sadness we share with you that our loving mother Marie Lourdes Moise passed away May 23, 2020; 11 days after her mother, Andrea Bordeau.

Marie was born on January 21, 1951 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. She was one of 13 children.

Marie leaves behind her son Emmanuel Moise, daughter Annie Moise and her daughter Josiah Point-du-jour, her son Josue, and his wife Mckenzie and their children, Jonah, Phoebe, and Khari Moise. She also leaves behind many siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Marie Moise moved to the United States in the late 1970s. She went to cosmetology school and graduated in 1987. Later, Marie changed her profession and became a healthcare worker. Marie Moise was a dedicated worker and retired from Christopher House of Worcester in 2018, after serving 12 years.

Furthermore, Marie was a deaconess at the Evangelical First Haitian Baptist Church of Worcester. She was a Sunday school teacher and enjoyed being in the choir and prayer groups?.

In all, Marie was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She honored God and always put her family first. She will be deeply missed.

Due to current events, a private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Evangelical First Haitian Baptist Church of Worcester and burial following at Notre Dame Cemetery. A live stream link to view the service will appear (Just prior to the service) on the funeral home's website under live services. (https://www.mercadantefuneral.com/page/live-services). To comply with current Covid-19 regulations, all in attendance to the service will be asked to wear face coverings and space according to social distancing restrictions. Funeral arrangements are in the care of MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester.

To share your thoughts and memories of Marie, please visit her guestbook at

www.mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020
