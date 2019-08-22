|
|
Marie F. Morrill, 90
Southbridge - Marie Frances (Fleming) Morrill, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21st, in the Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center after an illness.
She leaves her beloved husband of 66 years, Michael J. Morrill; her two sons, Michael Morrill and his wife Wyndie of Pompano Beach, FL and Sean Morrill and his wife Jane of San Diego, CA; her five daughters, Cathleen Carpentier and her husband Luke of Southbridge, Mary Ellen Blake of Southbridge, Sheila Jalbert and her longtime companion, Tony Santilli of Southbridge, Julie Candelaria and her husband Joseph of Marblehead and Moira McGrath and her husband Ian of Sturbridge; her 22 grandchildren, Michael Luke Carpentier, Jamie Rainha, Amy Sinni, Joseph Jalbert, Matthew Carpentier, Jenna DiMarco, Kerry Carpentier, Catie Vignona, Emily Brown, Elizabeth Blake, Michael Morrill, Kelly Blake, Daniel Morrill, Bridget Candelaria, Connor Morrill, Timothy Candelaria, Jack Morrill, Catherine Candelaria, Padraig McGrath, Colm McGrath, Shannon McGrath and Maeve McGrath; 14 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Marie was born in Worcester on February 8, 1929, the daughter of Dennis J. and Catherine R.(Donoghue) Fleming. She was a graduate of Classical High School in Worcester, received her Bachelor's degree from Clark University in Worcester and her Master's degree from Worcester State College.
Marie was a teacher at the former Belmont Street School in Worcester before dedicating herself to raising her family. She was a member of the Southbridge Woman's Club, the Harrington Hospital Auxiliary, the Quinebaug Valley Council for the Arts, and the Friends of Jacob Edwards Library. Marie was a devout Catholic and a lifetime member of St. Mary's (now St. John Paul II Parish) in Southbridge, where she served as a religious education teacher. Marie dedicated her life to her large family and spent countless hours supporting her children and grandchildren in many different ways including piano lessons, swimming lessons at Cape Cod, and sharing her love of reading. She spent countless hours at dance recitals, community events and athletic competitions of all kinds, thus earning her the proud honor of receiving the Claire O. Power Friend of Athletics Award. Above all, Marie (Nana) was a wonderful and loving role model for all of her children and grandchildren who will miss her dearly and always hold her close in their hearts. She led a wonderful life with her dear husband, Michael, and will be remembered as a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Southbridge Rehab and Healthcare Center for the outstanding care and compassion they gave to Marie, as well as Sarah Esi Grant, of Hospice of Central and Western Massachusetts for her loving and gracious assistance over the past several months.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, Aug. 26th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25th, from 4:00 to 6:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. John Paul II Parish Food Pantry, 279 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019