Marie J. Nemeth, 88
WORCESTER - Marie J. Nemeth, 88, of Worcester, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, after a short illness.
Marie leaves a son Robert Nemeth of Leominster, and a grandson Orion Nemeth and his wife Alina of Everett. Her sister Moci Fonai of Brazil predeceased her.
Marie was born in Budapest, the daughter of Dr. Geza and Gizella (Monzak) Domokos. In Hungary, she studied engineering at a university.
With her son and then husband Robert Z. Nemeth, Marie fled Budapest after the 1956 Hungarian Uprising. She and her family immigrated to the United States and soon settled in Worcester.
Marie was committed to her family and determined to find work in Worcester. After several years in a factory, she learned some computer skills and took a position at State Mutual Life Assurance Co. entering data in its information system, where she remained for more than 30 years. For many years, she had a second job at Toys R Us and later in the main office of the Honey Farms convenience stores.
Marie's big heart touched the lives of many people and her favorite hobby was being able to contribute to multiple charities which gave her comfort and a deep satisfaction in knowing she was helping to make a difference that could positively effect the lives of others.
Funeral services and entombment at St. John's Cemetery will be private.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020