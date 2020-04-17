|
Marie E. O'Brien, 96
WESTBOROUGH - Marie E. "Chickie" O'Brien, 96, of Westborough, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Westborough. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. O'Brien to whom she was married for 53 years.
Born in East Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Walter F. and Mary Ellen (Goulart) Rideout. She was educated in Walpole and was a graduate of Walpole High School.
Marie was employed as the Head Housekeeper at the Day Home, Engineers Home and Night Home all at Westborough State Hospital.
She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church, a member of the Daughters of Isabella and of the Westborough Senior Center.
Marie is survived by her son, Joseph James O'Brien, Jr., of Westborough; four grandchildren, Michael O'Brien and his wife Lynn, Kathy O'Brien and her boyfriend, Brad, John O'Brien and his wife, Michelle and Kevin O'Brien and his wife, Ally; one great-granddaughter, Brianna O'Brien; a close niece Susan Michelini; her sister in law and brother in law Gertrude and David Mrakovich and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, William D. O'Brien and his wife, Cheryl, her brother Walter Rideout and his wife Edna and her sister Clara Conley Walsh and her husband John.
Marie's family would like to thank the Fairbanks Unit at Beaumont for their exceptional care and thanks to Vladia, Chrissy and Denitte from Salmon Hospice.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Luke's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020