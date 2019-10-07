|
|
Marie R. (Ledoux) Parker, 86
SPENCER - Marie R. (Ledoux) Parker, 86, of Howe Village, died peacefully, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in Southbridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.
She leaves her son Gary Parker and his wife Kathy of Frederick, MD; daughters, Donna Tougas and her husband Randy of Westfield, Deborah Dral and her husband Robert of Princeton and Kathy Boucher and her husband Joseph of Warren; 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Christine Ann Parker, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Marie worked at Sprague Electric in Worcester for 15 years, retiring in 1995 at 62 years old.
Born in Spencer, she was the daughter of Aza and Sylvia (Beaudin) Ledoux. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Spencer and the Lashaway Senior Citizen Club.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Hospice of Western and Central MA,1325 Springfield St Unit 12, Feeding Hills, MA 01030 or of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019