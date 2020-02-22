|
Marie L. Plante
Worcester - Marie L. (George Mouid) Plante, of Worcester, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at UMass Hospital, surrounded by loving family. Her husband, George A. Plante, predeceased her in 1990.
Marie is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth (Charron) Plante of Spencer, Mary Halley and her husband Larry of Worcester, Christine Charette and her husband Dave of Millbury, and Constance Plante-Sipos and her husband Steven of Danielson, CT; nine grandchildren, Kathryn, Kelsey, Diana, Thomas, Lynne, Melissa, Brent, Casey, and Cory; many nieces and nephews. Marie was born in Worcester, the last surviving of six daughters, born to the late, Joseph and Elizabeth (Daboul) Mouid; her sisters who preceded her in death are Virginia Barrette, Ruth Mouid, Teresa Kellermann, Helen Jordan, and Sarah McCarthy.
Marie worked for many years at the Fotomat Booth on Grafton Street, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church and had been a member of the former Saint Margaret Mary Church, The Antioch Association, and was very active at the Worcester Senior Center.
Marie had a personality that could fill any concert hall; she was full of life and love, her wit was sharp and words were truthful, whether giving constructive advice, kind words of encouragement, or simply saying "I Love You". She loved her family and her soul smiled when surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, and yes, her sons in law as well. Marie thought of everyone as family and was proud to share her Lebanese heritage.
Calling Hours for Marie will be on Tuesday, February 25, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral will be on Wednesday, February 26, departing the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. in procession to and 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 341 June Street, Worcester. Interment beside her husband George will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 341 June Street, Worcester, MA 01602.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020