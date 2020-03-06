|
Marie A. (Lavallee) Potter, 88
Uxbridge - Marie A. (Lavallee) Potter, 88, died February 28, 2020 at the Lydia Taft House in Uxbridge.
She was born in the Linwood section of Northbridge, daughter of the late Arthur P. and Aurore (Auclair) Lavallee and lived most of her life in Uxbridge, a town she loved.
Marie leaves her children, David C. Potter and his wife Joann of Uxbridge, Gary A. Potter and his wife Joan of Milford, Carl R. Potter Jr. of Uxbridge and Cheryl A. Tivnan and her husband Dan of Whitinsville, seven grandchildren, Bryanne Tartamella and her husband Mike of Wellesley, Alexandra, Courtney and Bradley Potter of Uxbridge, Ashley, Jack and Kayley Tivnan of Whitinsville and her two great grandchildren Jack and Josie Tartamella of Wellesley. Her partner of many years, Edwin (Pinky) Johnson died in 2001. She is also survived by three brothers, Richard Lavallee of Port Orange, FL, Donald Lavallee of The Villages, FL, David Lavallee of Linwood, and her sister Betty Tancrell of Uxbridge. Her brother Paul Lavallee of Milford predeceased her.
Marie graduated from Good Shepherd School in Linwood and St. Mary's High School in Milford. She worked in the cafeteria at Taft School in Uxbridge for 12 years. She was then employed by Consolidated Group Insurance in Framingham as an Underwriting Clerk for many years before retiring. During her retirement, she cared for her beautiful grandchildren whom she loved so much.
Marie was a member of the Uxbridge Historical Society and the Uxbridge Council on Aging and a volunteer at the Uxbridge Food Pantry. Her true passion in life (besides her family) was gardening. She was the co-founder of Beautify Uxbridge along with her dear friend Jean Patrick. They beautified many areas around town including Taft School and many islands including the main island in downtown Uxbridge, the Town Hall, Fire Station, Senior Center and Quaker Highway.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Lydia Taft House for their outstanding care and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Mary's Church, Mendon St. (Rt. 16), Uxbridge. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rt. 122, Whitinsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beautify Uxbridge, c/o UniBank, 25 North Main Street, Uxbridge, MA 01569.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020