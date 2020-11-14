Marie Lucille Rinaldi 96
Worcester/Tarpon Springs, FL - Marie Lucille (DeGaetano) Rinaldi 96 years old, of Worcester, MA and Tarpon Springs, FL, passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2020 with her devoted husband of 53 years, Thomas P. Rinaldi, at her side.
She was born on March 25, 1924 to the late Angelo and Ellen (Scampini) DeGaetano. Having lived in Worcester for 83 years, she and Tom moved to Tarpon Springs, FL in 2007 to care for their ailing daughter Ellen, and just recently returned to Worcester.
In addition to the love of her life, her husband Tom, she leaves son Joseph J. DiGregorio and wife Carol of Holden, her beloved Grandson Jacob DiGregorio and his wife Katie of Chicago, IL, and Great Grandson John "Jack" DiGregorio of Chicago, IL. Marie also leaves her sisters Grace Masiello and Elvira Tavano, and brothers Angelo Jr. and Richard. She was predeceased by her loving daughter Ellen Carlberg, sister Ida Snead, and brothers John and Robert DeGaetano.
Marie worked for many years in women's retail at W. T. Grant, R. H. Whites and Cutler's Clothing Store. Among her favorite things were her love for cooking, trips to Hampton Beach with Tom and baby Jake, and to the Casinos where her luck was legendary. Most of all Marie loved her family. Her devotion and generosity of spirit has left a beautiful legacy. May she rest in peace.
Funeral services and entombment in Notre Dame Mausoleum are private. There are no calling hours. Memorial remembrances in Marie's name can be made to either The St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 1 St Jude place, Memphis Tenn. www.stjude.org/donate
or a charity of your choice
The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the VNA of Worcester for their care and compassion.