|
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
Marie Riordan


1951 - 2020
Marie Riordan Obituary
Marie B. (Mathieu) Riordan, 68

Worcester - Marie B. (Mathieu) Riordan, 68, of Worcester, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after an illness.

Her husband of 42 years, Philip S. Riordan, a Worcester Police Officer, died in 2016. She leaves two sons, Stephen M. Riordan and Dennis J. Riordan, both of Worcester; a brother Laurent Mathieu of Texas; a sister, Antoinette Brytowski and her husband Peter of Putnam, CT; two grandchildren, Amber Mitsis and Tyra Riordan, both of Worcester; her aunt, Evelyn Strothers of Worcester; several nieces and nephews. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Paul W. and Estelle L. (Audette) Mathieu.

Marie worked at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, where she installed phone lines and equipment. She was a member of Christ the King Church in Worcester. Marie loved to travel, especially to Hawaii and her home in Florida. She loved being a grandmother and cherished time with her family.

Funeral services are private and in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
