Marie H. Siepert
OLYMPIA, WA / WHITINSVILLE - Marie H. (Broekhuizen) Siepert, 93, of Olympia and formerly of Whitinsville died Saturday April 20, 2019 in WA. She was the wife of the late Alfred H. Siepert who died in 2015.
Mrs. Siepert was born Feb. 22, 1926 in Paterson, NJ, the daughter of the late Marius J. and Rene (Holwerda) Broekhuizen.
Mrs. Siepert was a longtime member of the Fairlawn Christian Reformed Church in Whitinsville.
Mrs. Siepert is survived by 3 sons, James R. and his wife Lydia Siepert of FL, Joseph P. and his wife Marilyn Siepert of NJ, and Jeffrey A. and his wife Becky Siepert of Olympia, WA; 2 daughters, Barbara J. McLaughlin and Jacqueline E. and her husband Chris Hoell all of Whitinsville; 2 brothers, Marius Broekhuizen and Rensselaer Broekhuizen; 6 grandchildren, Jill, Jennifer, Glenn, Seulgi, Ryan and Emily and 5 great grandchildren, Kaiya, Brody, Ty, Avery and Hyo Sung. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jolene and two brothers.
Visiting hours will be Friday April 26, 2019 from 4 – 6 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 480 Church St., Whitinsville.
A graveside funeral service will be held Sat. April 27, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Maplewood Cemetery, Maple Ave., Upton.
Memorial donations may be made to the Whitinsville Christian School, 279 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA 01588.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019