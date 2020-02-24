|
Marie A. (McCreadie) Snow, 97
SPENCER - Marie A. (McCreadie) Snow, 97, of Spencer, died peacefully Friday, Feb 21, 2020. Marie was born on August 23, 1922 in Chicago, IL to the late Thomas and Amy (Madera) McCreadie. Tenacious and determined from an early age, Marie graduated from Wright Junior college and became the first woman to be an assistant in their male-dominated business department. During World War II, she taught radio mechanics at the Wisconsin Air Force base, and met her husband, Richard D. Snow, at a USO dance. The two settled in Spencer, and remained lovingly married for over 40 years until Richard's death in 1989.
Marie enjoyed varied careers with positions at the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Dutchmaid and Queensway Clothing Company, and as bookkeeper to her husband's plaster business. She loved to travel, and for 15 years organized group trips locally and abroad, with her group "Snow's Happy Travelers," displaying a particular fondness for trips to casinos, where she was always a lucky winner! During one of her trips, Marie's bravado won her an appearance on the Price is Right television show, where she won several prizes and which remained a highlight until her last days. She was a long time, active member of the Spencer First Congregational Church, and gave generously of her time there, chairing the Sunshine Committee and the Church fair for several years, singing soprano in the choir, serving in the Women's Fellowship and numerous other church programs and activities.
Marie was devoted to her family, and was much loved as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Known to all as "Grandma Snow," her outspoken, positive spirit and constant smile enlivened any situation in which she was present. Her fearlessness and leadership skills were inspirational and her presence will be greatly missed.
Marie was predeceased by her husband, Richard D. Snow, and her daughter Joanne M. (Snow) Leveillee, and is survived by her daughter, Dianne (Snow) Hange, of Wooster, OH, as well as her grandchildren: Lisa (Tom) Robbins of North Brookfield, Richard J. Leveillee of Spencer, Cheri (Jason) Vanderpool of Greenland, NH, Doug (Michelle) Hange of Melbourne, FL and Dennis Hange of Cary, NC. She also leaves behind ten dearly loved great grandchildren, countless friends and others whose life she touched.
A funeral service for Marie will be held on Friday, Feb. 28th at 10 a.m. in the First Congregational Church of Spencer, 205 Main St., Spencer. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Spencer. There are no calling hours. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., is directing arrangements for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church Scholarship Fund, 205 Main St., Spencer, MA 01562.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020