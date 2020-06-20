Marie Squiers

Marie "Dolly" SquiersMillbury - Marie "Dolly" Squiers age 70, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on June 17, 2020.Marie was predeceased by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 50 years, George Squiers Sr, son, Stephen Squiers, mother, Joan Faneuf Gubber, and brother Ronnie Faneuf. Marie is survived by her sons, George Squiers & partner Daria Escobar, Richard Squiers Perry & wife Holly Perry, siblings, Michael Alano & wife Brenda, Karen Long & husband James, Dianne Wolurton & partner Larry, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren along with many nieces & nephews.Marie was blessed with a wonderful sweet granddaughter Julia who filled her days with love and joy. Julia became a rock for her and George Sr throughout their lives. It was magical bond. Marie's dear friend Carol Bridden spent the last 3 months caring for her. She played a very important role in these final months. During this time Carol's grandson Hayden Bridden became a very special and important part of her life.Marie was the heart of her family who loved nothing more than gathering family & friends together to celebrate life with laughter, dance, and of course the sounds of her beloved George playing tunes on his guitar at their home on Dorothy Pond. Marie worked at Reliant Medical for 22 years where she was given the nickname Dolly by her beloved coworkers and friends who were known for their laughter & shenanigans.Per Marie's request there are no calling hours or funeral services. Marie's family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Megan Dumias, the RN from Salmon VNA Hospice who made Marie's journey one of compassion, thoughtfulness and dignity. Please visit Marie's tribute page at: