|
|
Marie Jeanne Tasse
MARIETTA, OH - Marie Jeanne Tasse, Ph.D., 94, of Marietta, Ohio, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Heartland of Marietta. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on March 25, 1925 to Paul C. and Antoinette M DesRosiers Tasse.
Jeanne was a graduate of Anna Maria College with a B.A. in Music, of the University of Notre Dame with a M.A. in Art, and of Boston University with a Ph.D. in History of Art. She was Professor of Art and Music at Anna Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts until she moved to Marietta in 1975, to teach at Marietta College. Jeanne taught History of Art, Calligraphy and Applied Art until her retirement from Marietta College in 1991. In her retirement, she became the Director and Instructor in the Marietta College Institute for Learning and Retirement.
She is survived by one sister, Therese Hebert of Brewster, Massachusetts; many nieces and nephews; and cherished friend, Todd Holt.
Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.
Donations in her memory may be directed to the National Society of Arts and Letters, Ohio River Valley Chapter, P.O. Box 57, Williamstown, WV 26187. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Jeanne's family and offers online condolences and many more resources by visiting their website,
CawleyandPeoples.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020