Marilyn (Arnold) Chambers, 78
LANCASTER - Marilyn (Arnold) Chambers, 78, died Monday, April 20, 2020, in River Terrace Healthcare, after a period of declining health.
She leaves three children: Sheila M. Bennett, and her husband, Joseph, of Marlborough, Michael J. Chambers, and his wife, Tracy, of Portland, ME, and Scott J. Chambers, and his wife, Karen, of Lancaster; a brother, Warren R. Arnold, and his wife, Judy, of Leominster; eight grandchildren: Robert W. Mann, and his wife, Heather, Stephanie M. Josti, and her companion, Andy Gauthier, Heather R. Chambers, Kirsten K. Chambers, Dylan E. Chambers, and his wife, Tara, Nicole M. Chambers, Danielle R. Chambers, and Callie A. Chambers; three great-grandchildren: Lucas Josti, Dylan Chambers, Jr., and Benjamin Chambers; many nieces, nephews, and their families.
Marilyn was born in Clinton, and raised in Lancaster, daughter of Ralph O.E. and Virginia F. (Putnam) Arnold, and was a life-long Lancaster resident. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School, Class of 1959, and attended Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester.
For 26 years, Marilyn worked as a Mental Health Caregiver at Worcester State Hospital, retiring in 2002. Previously, she was employed at the former W.T. Grant's, Colonial Press, and ITT Suprenant Companies, Clinton. Following retirement, she worked part time at H&R Block, Ayer, for ten years.
She was an active, longtime member of the Evangelical Congregational Church of Lancaster, and its former Women's Guild and Missionary Committee, she was also a member of the MA Society of Mayflower Descendants, the MA State Retirees Assoc., the New England Historical Genealogical Society, Central MA Genealogy Society, and the Lancaster Historical Society, Commission on Disability, Girl Scouts, 4-H Club, and Friends of the Thayer Memorial Library. In addition, she volunteered as an Election Worker for the Town of Lancaster, and with the Lancaster Historical Commission, and served on the Board of Directors of the Central MA Limb Loss Support Group, was a 1959 Delegate to the National 4-H Club Congress, and was a Past Worthy Advisor of the Clinton Rainbows Chapter #99.
Marilyn especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, researching genealogy, and traveling to Israel, which she was able to do five times.
Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, immediate funeral services, and burial in Eastwood Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. In lieu of flowers, it was Marilyn's request that memorial contributions be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of Marilyn, or offer condolences to her family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
