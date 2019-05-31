|
Marilyn Paraneum Davis 84
Seattle, WA - Marilyn died peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Renton, Washington after a 13 year battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her sister, Joan Protano (Dominic) of Shrewsbury, MA; son, Scott Davis of Portland, OR; daughter, Melissa Gehrig (Steve) of Renton, WA; grandson, Clarke Freeman (Nicole) of Seattle, WA; and granddaughter, Anna Freeman (Joe Fauth) of Issaquah, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, Allen J. Graham of Shoalwater, Western Australia where she also resided for the previous 18 years.
Marilyn was born in Worcester, MA in 1934, graduated from Shrewsbury HS in 1952 and the Peter Bent Brigham School of Nursing in 1956.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 31 to June 2, 2019