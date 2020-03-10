|
Marilyn R. (Flagg) Ethier, 80
WEST BOYLSTON/STERLING - Marilyn R. (Flagg) Ethier, 80, passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her family on Sunday, March 8, 2020 after a well fought battle with Parkinson's disease. Born Worcester, Marilyn was a daughter of Maro P. and Ruth M. (Potter) Flagg and lived in West Boylston and later many years in Sterling before moving back to West Boylston in 2008. Her beloved husband of 53 years, Robert D. Ethier, died in 2014.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her two daughters, April M. Ethier of West Boylston and Andrea L. Dolan and her husband Joseph of Sterling; six brothers and sisters, James M. Flagg of Sterling, Bette Mitchell of Paxton, Jane L. Houghton of West Boylston, Maro P. Flagg, Jr. of Sutton, Sandra Carroll and Christine Wickstrom both of West Boylston; three grandchildren, Joseph C. Jr. and Alexis B. Dolan, and James Gurley, Jr.; many nephews and nieces. Besides her parents, Marilyn is predeceased by a brother, Arthur Flagg and a sister, Mary Ann Himmer, and her Yorkshire Terriers.
Marilyn was one of nine children raised in their family home known as Flagg Funeral Home in West Boylston, which her mom and dad owned and operated for years. There she learned valuable life lessons including the gift of sharing, the practice of tolerance, and the value of a strong work ethic. She graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1957 and was a member of their swim team. In 1961, Marilyn married the love of her life, Robert Ethier of Leicester, and later moved to Sterling where they raised their two children. Marilyn had a creative spirit and loved designing and working with flowers. She, along with her sister Sandra, combined their passion and designing talent and opened The Briar Patch, a floral shop in Sturbridge. Marilyn also worked at her sister Mary Ann's family business, Worcester Himmer Ambulance Co., in Holden for several years. With endless energy and a fervent entrepreneurial fortitude, Marilyn convinced her husband Bob to open Mountain View Christmas Tree Farm in Sterling which they operated for several years. She was also a member of the First Congregational Church of West Boylston.
Marilyn was exceptionally spiritual and simply took great pleasure being at home working in her English and herb gardens and enjoying an afternoon cup of tea with friends. She loved preparing meals and entertaining her family whenever possible, particularly over the holidays. Spending time with her children and grandchildren were the highlight of her life. They were her pride and joy and she rarely missed a game or event that they participated in. Her grandchildren fondly remember going with their Grammy on trips to Kimball's Farm and Pinecroft Dairy for ice cream on warm summer afternoons, or enjoying a well-deserved spaghetti dinner at her home. She will be lovingly remembered for her tenacity and selfless nature.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marilyn's family from 5 to 8 pm on Wednesday, March 11, at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. A funeral service honoring her life will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 12, at the First Congregational Church, 26 Central St., West Boylston. The Rev. Dr. Gregory W. Schmidt will be officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery in West Boylston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Association Massachusetts Chapter, 72 East Concord St., Room C-3, Boston, MA 02118. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020