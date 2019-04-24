Home

St. Columba Church
10 Richards Ave.
Paxton, MA 01612
Marilyn T. (Jerome) Foley, 89

Paxton - Marilyn T. (Jerome) Foley, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 with her loving husband and family by her side. Born and raised in Worcester, Marilyn was the daughter of Nelson A. and Margaret (Henderson) Jerome and lived 62 years in Paxton.

She will be affectionately remembered and missed by her husband of 66 years, William M. Foley; two sons, Thomas A. Foley and his wife, Junko of Japan and Michael J. Foley and his wife Cindy of Paxton; two daughters, Mary Foley and her husband, Lawrence Healy of Lakeville and Patricia Reid and her husband, Jack of Littleton; five grandchildren, Oscar, Elise, and Ethan Foley, Abby and A.J. Reid.

Relatives and friends are invited to honor and celebrate Marilyn's life by attending a Mass of Intention at the daily 7:30 am Mass on Wednesday, May 1, at St. Columba Church, 10 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019
