Marilyn F. Fox Hafstrom, 92
SHREWSBURY - Marilyn F. (Cowland) Fox Hafstrom, 92, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Friday June 26, 2020 at Knollwood Nursing Center, West Boylston.
Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband of eleven years, Carl Hafstrom; her three loving sons, Edward W. Fox, Jr. and his wife Charlene of Charlton, Richard A. Fox and his wife Kathleen of Shrewsbury, and Paul M. Fox, also of Shrewsbury; six grandchildren, Bethann Fox of Spencer, Edward Fox of Charlton, Michael Fox of Easthampton, Jennifer Fox, Julie Fox, both of Shrewsbury, and Lauren Fox of Charlton; four great-grandchildren, Gathan Chaput, and Celia, Edward, and Violet Fox; as well as several nieces and nephews. Marilyn was predeceased by her first husband of 46 years, Edward W. Fox, Sr., in 2001; her parents George Cowland and Ruth (Carter) Cowland; and her sister, Marjorie Crowder of Johnson City, Tennessee.
Marilyn was born in Worcester, was a graduate of Millbury High School, and later graduated from Becker College in Worcester. For over twenty years, she worked as a secretary for the Town of Shrewsbury, in the school, water, and engineering departments. Marilyn retired in the mid-1990's.
In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, taking long road trips around the United States - her favorite being the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and camping with her family on Cape Cod, in Nickerson State Park. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, and hosting large family dinners and holidays.
The family would like to extend thanks to the outstanding staff at Knollwood Nursing Center for their kind and professional assistance and excellent, loving care.
Marilyn's funeral service and burial will be held privately for her family. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.