1932 - 2020
Marilyn Henderson Obituary
Marilyn M. (Spillane) Henderson, 87

WORCESTER - Marilyn M. (Spillane) Henderson, 87, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester after a lengthy illness. Born in Dracut and raised in Leicester, Marilyn was the daughter of Maurice and Lillian (Scarlett) Spillane, and lived 19 years in Princeton before moving to Worcester in 1977. She graduated from Leicester High School in 1951. Her beloved husband of 60 years, Donald M. Henderson, passed away in 2013.

Marilyn will be lovingly remembered and missed by her son, Paul D. Henderson and his wife, Cindy of Holden; a sister, Lillian Hobausz and her husband, Lolo of Sunapee, New Hampshire; two grandchildren, Joshua and his wife Jennifer; Emily Henderson; two great-grandchildren, Alexis and Anthony Henderson; several nephews and nieces. Besides her husband and parents, Marilyn is predeceased by her son, William Henderson; two brothers, Paul and Maurice Spillane; and a sister, Norma Spillane.

Marilyn's life will be honored and celebrated privately at the Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Interment will take place at Grove Cemetery in Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Farber-Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, or online: www.danafarber.org. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit:

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
