Marilyn M. (Brown) Joseph, 86
Leicester - Marilyn M. (Brown) Joseph, 86, of Leicester, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 25th. She was an amazing, compassionate and generous woman, and she will be dearly missed. Her husband of 54 years, Hanna J. Joseph died in 2017. She leaves her children Maria H. Joseph of Charlestown, John A. Joseph of Leicester, Jennifer H. Barris and her husband Michael of Paxton, her grandchildren Hannah and Nicholas Barris of Paxton. She also leaves her brother Raymond Brown, Jr. and his wife Carol and her sister Joan Robin and her husband Armand along with her beloved nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was born in Rhode Island, the daughter of Raymond and Edna (Bradbury) Brown. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Worcester State College with a degree in Psychology. She also worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Alongside her husband, she ran the Hanna Realty Business and the Leicester Drive-In Theater. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Worcester.
Private graveside services were held in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. There were no calling hours due to the pandemic. The MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association
of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.www.morinfuneralhomes.com