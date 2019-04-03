|
|
Marilyn H. (Head) Leary
OAKHAM - Marilyn H. (Head) Leary, 76, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2019 at home.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Robert J. Leary. She leaves her 2 daughters Sharon Leary & Pedro and Darlene Leary & Bryan; 2 grandchildren Jessica and Jakob Leary; and her beloved dog Snuggles. She also leaves a brother John R. Head & his wife Gladys of Spencer and several nieces & nephews.
Marilyn was born in Worcester and moved to Oakham in 1968. She always enjoyed being the owner of Wind Valley Farm where she offered riding lessons for her children and their many friends. She was always known for her kindness and patience while teaching the kids. Marilyn worked for the phone company as an operator, Paul Revere Insurance Co. and later she was a real estate agent for Equine Homes of New England.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial calling hour on Friday, April 12,2019 from 10:30-11:30AM in Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre. A memorial service will follow at 11:30AM in the funeral home. Burial will be private for the family in Pine Grove Cemetery in Oakham. Donations may be made in her name to the Oakham Police Dept. 178 Barre Rd. Oakham, MA 01068.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019