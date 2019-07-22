|
Marilyn A. Pendleton
West Boylston - Marilyn A. (Lancey) Pendleton, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday July 19, 2019. She was born in Boylston, the daughter of Roland W. and Alice V. Lancey and graduated as Salutatorian from Major Victor E. Edwards High School. She also graduated from the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and pursued further studies at Quinsigamond Community College and Worcester State University.
Her loving husband of 63 years, Ralph Gager Pendleton, passed away in 2015. She leaves two devoted sons, Robert G. Pendleton and his wife, Maureen and Jeffrey A. Pendleton and his wife, Lisa, with whom she lived; five beautiful and gifted grandchildren, Patricia, Jason, Zachary, Samantha and Abigail; her great-granddaughter, Sophia; her very special sister, Norma Severance; her sister-in-law, Judy Hyland and her husband, Jack; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her very special coffee friends, Marilyn, Joan, Mary and Pat. She was predeceased by her twin brother, Robert W. Lancey.
Marilyn worked for Aetna Medicare as a Nationally Certified Quality Assurance Representative for 25 years. She was the proud sponsor of the West Boylston, Louisville, KY and Manville, NJ libraries. She was a long-standing member of the First Congregational Church in West Boylston, where she was a member of the church council, baked communion bread and served on the food pantry board. She and her husband also did volunteer work in the Dominican Republic with Haitian refugees. Marilyn was an avid reader, knitter and antique collector. She had a full and enjoyable life and she thanks all whom made it so special.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marilyn's family on Friday, July 26th from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in West Boylston. In lieu of flowers, the family request that we all please pay an act of kindness forward. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019