Marilyn Reed
1920 - 2020
Marilyn L. (Going) Reed, 99

Shrewsbury - Marilyn L. (Going) Reed, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the age of 99. She was born in St. Albans, VT, to Leon E. and Eunice (Stanley) Going on November 5, 1920. After attending Becker Business School in Worcester, she made her home in Shrewsbury with her husband, Rockwood F. Reed, Jr. Marilyn worked for many years in the Town of Shrewsbury for both the Engineering Department and the Town manager's offices. After her retirement in 1981, she enjoyed traveling around the world.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rockwood F. Reed, Jr. and her brother, Richard Going.

She is survived by her daughter, Constance (Reed) Anderson and her husband Raymond of Spencer and their children: Christopher Anderson of Lynnfield, Rebekah and Hannah Anderson of Spencer. She leaves her niece Joanne (Going) Nelson and her husband, Domenic of Princeton. Also surviving are Marilyn's niece, Carol Sagro of Lowell and her brother, Carl Sagro, and his wife Gayle of Clearwater, FL. Holding a very special place in Marilyn's heart are her two surviving "sister-cousins": Margaret Rowse of Lewes, DE. and LoisAnn Underwood of St. Albans, VT.

Marilyn will be laid to rest in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. The service will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA, 01602 or Grace Baptist Church, 10 Stanley Road, Shrewsbury, MA, 01545.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Rose Monahan Hospice Home for their love and support during Marilyn's passing.

"For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosover believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16 And so we rejoice that Marilyn has not perished but has passed into eternal life with her savior, Jesus Christ. To view Marilyn's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Chiampa Funeral Home, Shrewsbury Common.



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 842-3700
