Marilyn Audrey (Price) Reels, 81



Worcester - Marilyn Audrey (Price) Reels, 81, of Worcester, MA went home to our creator on May 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Hamilton Reels 4th and her son, David Marcus Reels. Mrs. Reels is predeceased by her three brothers, William Price Jr., John E. Price Sr. and Wendell Price; and she is predeceased by three sisters, Delores Price Carlos, Adelaide Price Alston and Donna Price Garr. She is survived by her son, Joseph Hamilton Reels 5th of Worcester, MA and by her daughter, Heavenly Joy Reels Alexander of Providence, RI; by her brother, Rev. Richard Price; and by three sisters, Sylvia Price Jackson, Joyce Price Price and Iris Price Dickerson. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Mrs. Reels was born on August 11, 1938 In Harlem, NY. She is the daughter



of the late William Price Sr. and Francis (Donahue) Price. She lived most of her life in Providence, RI and Worcester, MA where she attended Commerce High School becoming the first black cheerleader in the city of Worcester, MA.



Mrs. Reels attended medical school to become a Lab Technician and she went back to college to earn a degree from Rhode Island College in 1981. She worked at O.I.C. in Rhode Island as a Financial Aide helping many people go to college and trade school and she also worked as an Assistant Financial Aide Director at Quinsigamond Community College where she retired.



Marilyn loved dancing, reading and traveling. She has been all over the country and most of the U.S. Virgin Islands. She was a Christian woman who loved her church Belmont AME Zion where she served as a Missionary for many years.



Mrs. Reels loved life, her family and her friends and she will be truly be missed by many many people.



A calling hour at Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, 838 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01610 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 11:00-12:00 noon. A Graveside Service will follow at Hope Cemetery, Worcester, MA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store