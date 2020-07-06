Marilyn Rogers

Marilyn A. Rogers, 85Worcester - Marilyn A. (Bratchell) Rogers 85, fell asleep in Christ on Sunday July 5, 2020 at home. She leaves 3 sons- Matthew Rogers and his wife Ramee of Utah, Dana Rogers and his wife Lisa and Timothy Rogers all of Worcester ; 2 granddaughters - Stephanie Katinas and her husband Richard of Rutland, Alyssa Rogers of Worcester, a grandson - Andrew Rogers of Utah; great grandson Kayden Katinas; a brother-in-law Nelson Rogers; 2 Nieces Crystal Caputo and Heather Mulrooney .She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Olin Rogers Jr., a sister Elaine Pajka, a brother-in-law Frank Pajka and sister-in-law Ruth Rogers.Marilyn was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Lowe) Bratchell. She graduated from South High School and worked as a machine accountant at the former State Mutual Company. Her faith was an integral part of her life and she was a devout member of the Christadelphians. She volunteered at the Life Care Center of Auburn where she loved to make the residents smile by playing the piano for them and serving them ice cream; she shared her love of books by volunteering at the Francis Perkins Branch of the Worcester Public Library.Marilyn was a Loving, Caring, Selfless Wife, Mother and Grandmother who loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; a private graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to MSPCA or St. Jude. To leave an online condolence message, please visit