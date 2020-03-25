Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Marilynne Fitzpatrick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilynne Fitzpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilynne Fitzpatrick


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilynne Fitzpatrick Obituary
Marilynne F. Fitzpatrick, 84

WORCESTER - Marilynne Faye Fitzpatrick, 84 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Lutheran Home.

Marilynne was born in Wolcott, Indiana on April 13, 1935, a daughter of the late Irving and Thera (Ross) Fitzpatrick. She grew up and lived in Jackson, Michigan where she graduated from high school. Marilynne was a school bus driver for the Wappingers School District for 19 years before she retired. She loved reading and was a huge Boston Red Sox fan.

Marilynne is survived by three sons, Richard Price and Mark Price of New York and Brian Price and his wife Julia of Worcester; a brother, Robert Fitzpatrick of Michigan; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is predeceased by a sister, Elaine Pastor and a grandchild. She is predeceased by her son, William Price.

Calling hours and a memorial service for Marilynne will be held privately in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The Lutheran Home, 26 Harvard St., Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilynne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -