Marilynne F. Fitzpatrick, 84
WORCESTER - Marilynne Faye Fitzpatrick, 84 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Lutheran Home.
Marilynne was born in Wolcott, Indiana on April 13, 1935, a daughter of the late Irving and Thera (Ross) Fitzpatrick. She grew up and lived in Jackson, Michigan where she graduated from high school. Marilynne was a school bus driver for the Wappingers School District for 19 years before she retired. She loved reading and was a huge Boston Red Sox fan.
Marilynne is survived by three sons, Richard Price and Mark Price of New York and Brian Price and his wife Julia of Worcester; a brother, Robert Fitzpatrick of Michigan; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is predeceased by a sister, Elaine Pastor and a grandchild. She is predeceased by her son, William Price.
Calling hours and a memorial service for Marilynne will be held privately in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The Lutheran Home, 26 Harvard St., Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020