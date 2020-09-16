Marino "Marty" DeMango, 90
SHREWSBURY - Marino "Marty" DeMango, 90, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home with his family by his side after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Marino was born on January 18, 1930 in Worcester, MA., a son of the late Giuseppe and Lucrezia (Capoccia) DeMango. He graduated from Worcester Boys Trade where he studied plumbing and played football. He later moved to Shrewsbury after marriage and resided there most of his life. Marino served his country proudly during the Korean War on the USS Columbus for the United States Navy where he received a Good Conduct Medal and was a champion boxer. He was a master plumber for the Local 4 Plumbers Union for 39 years retiring in 1997. He taught plumbing at Worcester Boys Trade where he touched the lives of many students. Marino was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and loved all New England Sports Teams. You could always hear him pulling into the driveway with the radio blaring and Johnny Most in the background.
Marino leaves his wife, the Love of his Life of 64 years, Anna Der (Krikorian) DeMango; two daughters, JoAnn DeMango-Davis and Terry L. Davis of Worcester, Cheryl Senecal and her husband Alfred R. Senecal, Jr. of Essex Junction, VT., son, Joseph Marino DeMango and his wife Sharyn of Shrewsbury; sister Angelina Grimaldo, widow of Raymond Grimaldo, Sr. of Shrewsbury, brother Joseph A. DeMango and his wife Helen of Dennisport, sister Grace Ann Sahagian and her husband Soterios Zoulas of Sudbury; six grandchildren, Alexandra Lee Davis of Somerville, Lisa A. Senecal of Lisbon, Portugal, Nicole L. Senecal of Burlington, VT., Peter A. Senecal of Colchester, VT., Joseph M. DeMango and Jeffrey M. DeMango both of Shrewsbury and one great grandchild, Maya B. Senecal of Lisbon, Portugal; many nieces and nephews including his caring niece Eva Stellato of Oakham; close friends, Anthony Polito, Mike Sampson, Luis DaSilva, Joe Nardella and Judy Hayden.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the caring staff at St. Mary Healthcare Center and all the staff at Rose Monahan Hospice Home for the outstanding comfort they provided them with.
Services for Marino will be held privately. Marino's services will be live streamed for those who cannot attend by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com
at 11:30 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 and click on "Live Services". MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to assist the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider memorial contributions to: St. Mary Healthcare Center, 39 Queen St., Worcester, MA. 01610, Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA. 01602 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL. 33131.