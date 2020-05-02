Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Marino Piscitelli
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Marino Piscitelli Jr.

Marino Piscitelli Jr. Obituary
Marino Piscitelli, Jr. 85

Worcester - Marino Piscitelli, Jr., 85, of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Rose Monahan Hospice Residence. His brother, Joseph Piscitelli, passed away several months later, on March 31, 2020.

Marino is now survived by a brother, Felix Piscitelli of Auburn; a sister, Ann Dempsey of Shrewsbury; niece and nephews. Marino was pre-deceased by two brothers and two sisters, Frank and Anthony Piscitelli, Mary Prizio, and Rose Piscitelli. He was born in The Bronx, New York, son of the late, Marino and Michelina (DiSilvestri) Piscitelli. His family moved to Worcester when he was a young man and he graduated from Worcester Classical High School.

Marino was a masterful bricklayer for many years with the Brick Layers Union Local 6 in Worcester. He was raised in the Shrewsbury Street neighborhood of Worcester at was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with friends at the Men's Biscegliese Society.

Due to current restrictions on public gathering, services will be held privately.

There will be a Memorial Mass for Marino and his brother, at a time to be announced when family and friend can gather safely.

The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020
