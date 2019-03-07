|
Mario Regonini
Teaticket - Mario "Buster" Regonini, passed away at home in Teaticket on Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019 at the age of 83. Mario was born in Clinton, MA to Mario and Ida, and grew up in Lancaster. Mario graduated from Lancaster High School, and then joined the US Air Force, serving as Staff Sergeant and flight engineer.
After returning from overseas, Mario met Carol (Duggan). Fun, friends and marriage ensued, followed by three kids. They settled in Lancaster.
Mario was a true entrepreneur, successfully running a number of family businesses. He was a fair, but exacting boss, and treated everyone with dignity and kindness.
Buster and Carol retired to Teaticket, and enjoyed their life and new friends on the Cape. Buster is predeceased by his older brother Bernard ("Buddy"). He leaves behind his wife Carol, children Todd (Diane), Jennell (Bruce,) and Lori, and adoring grandchildren (Grace, Max, Daniel, Therese, Isabel). His decency, keen observations on life, and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00am on Saturday, March 9, at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main St., Falmouth. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy (Route 28), East Falmouth. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Falmouth Hospital Auxiliary (Emergency Room pledge), c/o Falmouth Hospital Volunteer Office 100 Ter Heun Drive, Falmouth, MA 02540, in his memory.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019