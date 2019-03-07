|
|
Mario Regonini
Teaticket - Mario"Buster" Regonini, passed away at home in Teaticket on Tuesday morning, March 5, at the age of 83. His beloved wife, Carol was by his side. Mario was born in Clinton, MA to Mario and Ida, and grew up in Lancaster. Mario graduated from Lancaster High School, followed by the US Air Force, serving as Staff Sergeant and flight engineer. He enjoyed his time stationed in Manchester, England.
After returning from overseas, Mario met Carol (Duggan). Fun, friends and marriage ensued, followed by three kids. They settled in Lancaster, with a brief stint in Homestead, FL.
Mario was a true entrepreneur; he successfully ran a number of family businesses. He was a fair, but exacting boss, and treated everyone with dignity and kindness. Many a customer would stop by to chat; some dear friendships were formed.
Buster and Carol retired to Teaticket, and enjoyed their life and new friends on the Cape. Buster is predeceased by his older brother Bernard ("Buddy"). He leaves behind his wife Carol, children Todd (Diane), Jennell (Bruce,) and Lori, and adoring grandchildren (Grace, Max, Daniel, Therese, Isabel). His decency, keen observations on life, and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Services were held last week in Falmouth. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Falmouth Hospital Auxiliary (Emergency Room pledge), c/o Falmouth Hospital Volunteer Office 100 Ter Heun Drive, Falmouth, MA 02540, in his memory. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 15, 2019