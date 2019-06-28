|
Marion F. Anderson, 98
Worcester - Marion F. Anderson, 98, of Worcester, MA passed away on June 27, 2019 peacefully after a long illness with family by her side, in Falmouth, MA. She was the widow of Earl W. Anderson of Worcester. They shared 57 years of marriage.
Marion was born in Worcester, MA, daughter of Amy Elizabeth and Walter Orrison Gates. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Worcester for 87 years. She was a previous member of the Graduates, Hearthstone Circle, Welcome Guild, Prayer Fellowship and a Deaconess. She was a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the United Commercial Travelers. She was a volunteer at Memorial Hospital for many years and also worked at the Greendale ward election polls.
Marion enjoyed sewing, knitting and cooking. She vacationed in Clearwater Beach, FL for many years with Earl, the love of her life. Many happy years were spent at their summer camp in Spencer, MA with friends and family.
She is survived by three daughters: Carol and her husband Kenneth King of Keene, NH; Gail and her husband David Coe of N. Falmouth, MA; and Susan and her husband Raymond of Marston Mills, MA. She also leaves nine grandchildren- Jennifer, Wendy, Amy, Laurie, David Jr., Alicia, Beth, Nicholas and Ashley, plus 14 great grandchildren. She leaves one brother, Ralph Gates of Vero Beach, FL.
A funeral service will be held at Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11am with interment at All Faiths Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Red Cross or the First Baptist Church of Worcester, MA. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 30, 2019