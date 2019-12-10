|
|
Marion K. Boyd
WHITINSVILLE - Marion K. Boyd, 98, of Whitinsville passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.
She was employed for 42 years at the former Whitin Machine Works, and ATF Davidson Co. in Whitinsville. She had a variety of jobs, starting as a payroll clerk and ending as a Pension Manager.
Ms. Boyd was born May 19, 1921 in Whitinsville, the daughter of the late Thompson and Jane (Ferguson) Boyd. She was a graduate of Northbridge High School, Class of 1939 and had attended the Kathryn Gibbs School in Providence, RI.
Marion was a lifelong member of the United Presbyterian Church in Whitinsville and held many church positions including; Sunday School Superintendent, Session Member, Commissioner to the Boston Presbytery, Trustee, Hand Bell Teacher, and worked on the Bereavement Refreshments Committee. She was also a member of the Kathryn M. Huston Society and truly loved her church and church family.
Marion belonged to the Eastern Star and served as past Worthy Matron for one year and as Treasurer for 40 years. She is a past President of the Whitinsville Women's Club.
She is survived by her nephew Thompson W. Boyd of East Woodstock, CT and one great niece Lee Meredith Boyd. She was predeceased by her brother, William T. Boyd.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1 PM in the United Presbyterian Church, 51 Cottage St., Whitinsville.
Burial will be private in Pine Grove Cemetery, Northbridge in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to United Presbyterian Church, Memorial Fund, 7 Spring St., Whitinsville, MA 01588.
Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Whitinsville.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019