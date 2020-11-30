1/1
Marion Brouillard
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Brouillard, 79

Northbridge - Marion (Mongeon) Brouillard, 79, of Northbridge, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by those she loved, on Friday, November 27, 2020, after a long illness.

She leaves her husband of 53 years, Ronald J. Brouillard; a daughter, Holly L. Madsen and her husband, Michael E. Madsen, of Northbridge; a sister, Marjorie Rondeau of Blackstone; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur J. and Blanche L.(LeBeau) Mongeon, a sister, Mary Jane Fitzpatrick, and two brothers: Arthur Mongeon and Raymond Mongeon.

Marion was born in Grafton on April 25, 1941, and lived in South Grafton until she moved to Northbridge in 1973, She was a 1959 graduate of Grafton High School.

She worked for several years as a key punch operator at the Paul Revere Insurance Co., Worcester. She enjoyed reading, cooking and flower gardening.

Mr. Brouillard and his family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to Linda Thatcher, Marion's caretaker from Catholic Charities, and to Andrea Adamopoulos and the Worcester VNA Hospice, for their kind and expert care.

Calling Hours in Turgeon Funeral Home, 80 School St., Northbridge, will be Thursday, December 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. She will be buried in Fairview Cemetery, 380 Providence Rd., South Grafton, after a graveside service at 11:30 A.M. on Friday, December 4. Those attending should go directly to the cemetery. Social distancing and the use of facemasks will be required at both the calling hours and the graveside service.

Donations in Marion's memory may be made either to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608 (www.vnacare.org/donors) or to the Alzheimer's Association. MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 (www.alz.org/donate).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turgeon Funeral Home
80 School St
Northbridge, MA 01534
(508) 234-5925
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turgeon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved