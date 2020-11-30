Marion Brouillard, 79
Northbridge - Marion (Mongeon) Brouillard, 79, of Northbridge, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by those she loved, on Friday, November 27, 2020, after a long illness.
She leaves her husband of 53 years, Ronald J. Brouillard; a daughter, Holly L. Madsen and her husband, Michael E. Madsen, of Northbridge; a sister, Marjorie Rondeau of Blackstone; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur J. and Blanche L.(LeBeau) Mongeon, a sister, Mary Jane Fitzpatrick, and two brothers: Arthur Mongeon and Raymond Mongeon.
Marion was born in Grafton on April 25, 1941, and lived in South Grafton until she moved to Northbridge in 1973, She was a 1959 graduate of Grafton High School.
She worked for several years as a key punch operator at the Paul Revere Insurance Co., Worcester. She enjoyed reading, cooking and flower gardening.
Mr. Brouillard and his family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to Linda Thatcher, Marion's caretaker from Catholic Charities, and to Andrea Adamopoulos and the Worcester VNA Hospice, for their kind and expert care.
Calling Hours in Turgeon Funeral Home, 80 School St., Northbridge, will be Thursday, December 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. She will be buried in Fairview Cemetery, 380 Providence Rd., South Grafton, after a graveside service at 11:30 A.M. on Friday, December 4. Those attending should go directly to the cemetery. Social distancing and the use of facemasks will be required at both the calling hours and the graveside service.
Donations in Marion's memory may be made either to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608 (www.vnacare.org/donors
) or to the Alzheimer's Association
. MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 (www.alz.org/donate
).