|
|
Marion Moore Campbell
Worcester - Marion Moore Campbell, 94, passed away August 6, 2019 in Venice, FL.
She was born in Worcester, MA to Sarah (Devlin) and Thomas Moore and attended school there through her high school years. She enrolled at Cape Cold Community College and then graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from Bridgewater State College going on later to complete her Master"s Degree.
She taught in the Windsor Locks, CT school system for 20 years before her retirement to Orleans, MA on Cape Cod.
She is survived by her children Sharon (Chris) Stevens, William Campbell, Kathleen and Beth. Grandchildren Kristen (William) Wallis, Jennifer (Alan Carino) Stevens, Sarah Baillie and Lauren, plus 2 great grandchildren JR and Matthew Wallis.
She also leaves her sister Elizabeth D. Pacillo of Shrewsbury and many nieces and nephews including Anthony Pacillo, Maribeth Pacillo, Jean Scott Joanne Derrico, Raymond Pacillo, Mary Lynne Scalia, Edmund Callahan and Susan Howe.
She loved all sports especially golf and watching and participating in her children's and grandchildren's activities. She was most happy at her Cape Cod beach.
Funeral services will be held September 7th and 11 am in St. Anne's Church, Shrewsbury, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6, 2019