Marion (Fuller) Campbell Dowell, 90
Charlton - Marion (Fuller) Campbell Dowell, 90, passed comfortably with family close by on April 30,2019, at The Overlook Masonic Healthcare in Charlton.
She leaves her husband of 44 1/2 years, William A. Dowell. Her first husband was the late David P. Campbell who died in 1970.
She is survived by her sons, L'Isle Campbell of Westborough, and Bradford Campbell of Sturbridge, and her daughter, Patricia (Dowell) Merrill and her husband Richard, of Southbridge. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Ann Campbell Brazee and her husband Brian; Bradford Campbell and his wife Kelley; Kaitlyn Merrill; Jenna Merrill Herzog and her husband Andrew; Scott Campbell and Robert Campbell; several great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Dorothy McDougald of Clermont, FL; and Alice Miller of S. Grafton; and a brother, Douglas Fuller, of Norwich, CT. She was predeceased by her son, Craig Campbell, of Virginia Beach, VA; and her sisters, Marjorie Clayton, of Dowletown TN; and Winifred Tight, of Holden.
Mrs. Dowell was born in Rocky Hill, CT, daughter of Merton and Edith (Griggs) Fuller. She graduated from Classical High School in Worcester, and retired as the church secretary at the First Congregational Church of Sterling where she worked for many years. She enjoyed sewing, singing, and playing the organ, but mostly loved spending time with family.
A Memorial Service ,which is open to family and friends, will be held at 11 AM, May 18th, 2019 at the James C. Nicoll, Jr. Chapel at the Overlook Masonic Health Care Center, 88 Masonic Home Road, Charlton, MA 01507. Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550 is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly consider making memorial donations in Marion's name to either the , 225 N. Michigan Ave.,Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 19, 2019