Marion B. (Gallagher) Castonguay, 84
North Uxbridge - Marion B. (Gallagher) Castonguay, 84, of North Uxbridge passed away Thursday May 21, 2020 in Christopher House, Worcester.
She was the wife of the late Roger A. Castonguay who died in 2003.
Mrs. Castonguay had been employed at AC Tech in Uxbridge and had previously been employed by the David Clarke Co. in S. Grafton, Shane Knit in Uxbridge, Kartiganer Hat Co. in Upton and the Tupper Co. in Grafton.
She was born November 5, 1935 in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, the daughter of the late James and Nema (Greenwood) Gallagher. She had been raised in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia and had attended school there. She had been a resident of Linwood for 10 years before moving to North Uxbridge in 1965.
Mrs. Castonguay had been a member of the Blackstone Valley United Methodist Church for 15 years. She was a devoted caregiver to her mother and husband and enjoyed traveling and motorcycle touring.
She is survived by a sister Joan Wood of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada; many nieces and nephews including Darlene B. Renaud of Quinebaug, CT and Barbara Gallagher of Northbridge who was also her caregiver and great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters Carol M. Penney and Ann Pantani; two brothers Lester Gallagher and Neil Gallagher; and a nephew Rodney N. Gallagher.
Graveside funeral services will be private in Pine Grove Cemetery, Whitinsville 01588.
There are no public visiting hours.
Memorial donations may be made to the Blackstone Valley United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, 70 Linwood St., Whitinsville, MA 01588.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020