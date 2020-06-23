Marion (Ackerman) Cote
Marion (Ackerman) Cote, 87

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Marion (Ackerman) Cote, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 22, 2020.

She is predeceased by her husband Armand Cote in 2019. Marion leaves a son Randy Cote & Marie Croteau; 2 granddaughters Alicia and Staci and 4 great grandchildren.

Marion has lived over 30 years in North Brookfield. She will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.

Funeral services are private for the family. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
(508) 867-3604
