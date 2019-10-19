|
|
Marion T. (Rooney) Fontaine, 87
WORCESTER - Marion T. (Rooney) Fontaine, 87, a resident of Webster, formerly of Marble Street in Worcester, died peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge, after a short illness.
She leaves two sons, Norman Fontaine Jr. of Rockwall, TX, Arthur C. Fontaine of North Brookfield, MA; a brother, Howard R. Rooney and his wife Estelle of Jacksonville, FL; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Marion is predeceased by a son, Wayne M. Fontaine; two daughters, Patricia Chapman and Antoinette M. Sargent; six brothers, George, Edward, Robert, Timothy, Charles and Arthur Rooney; and four sisters Frances L. Patterson, Claire M. Jacques, Dorothy G. Egan and Elizabeth R. Rooney.
She was born in Worcester on September 25, 1932, daughter of the late Charles E. and Charlotte C. (Dagle) Rooney. She lived in Worcester until moving to Webster several years ago.
Marion was an avid supporter of New England sports teams, especially for her beloved Boston Red Sox. She loved to travel and made several trips to Florida to cheer her Red Sox at their spring training camp. She loved her visits to the Foxwood Casino and enjoyed scratching lottery tickets and playing cards, especially when she won, which to her delight was often.
Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Christopher Heights of Webster for the loving care and support that they gave her, and so many of the residents that she called her friends.
After cremation, a MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL with Marion's ashes will be held at 10 A.M. on FRIDAY, OCT. 25th in ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 929 Main St., in Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Kelly Funeral Home, 154 Lincoln Street, Worcester, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019