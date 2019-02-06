Home
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Marion (Dion) Gagnon


Marion (Dion) Gagnon


1920 - 2019
Marion (Dion) Gagnon Obituary
Marion (Dion) Gagnon

NORTHBRIDGE - Marion (Dion) Gagnon, a lifelong resident of Northbridge, passed away on January 27, 2019, at the age of 98. Marion was born at her family's home on April 20, 1920, the youngest of three children to the late Peter and Adelaide Dion. She was proud of her ability to remain on Cooper Road for the first 86 years of her life prior to relocating to Whitney Place of Northbridge.

Marion worked at the former Whitin Machine Works for 18 years and for numerous years operated her own diner restaurant. She was a talented seamstress, enjoyed spending time outside as she tended to her impeccable gardens and also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. She was a longtime member of St. Peter's Church, Northbridge.

Marion was predeceased by her brother Aimee Dion and Sister Anna Frazier. She will be missed by her caregiver and friend, Laurie Randall and family. A private burial will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville.

To leave a condolence, please visit

www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019
