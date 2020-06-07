Marion E. King, 91Shrewsbury/Millbury - Marion E. (Seymour) King, 91, passed away on June 4th 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after an illness. She was born in Worcester and lived in Shrewsbury for 48 years before moving to Millbury.She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Virgil King. She leaves two daughters, Diane Watkins of Hubbardston and Cheryl Keller and her husband, Scott of Millbury; two sons, Michael King and his wife, Laura of Uxbridge and Kevin King of Millbury; ten grandchildren, Ben Keller and his wife, Nicole, Nicky King, Maegan Watkins, Joshua Watkins and his wife Barbara, Deirdre Watkins, Kassie Keller, Hope Stuart, Nancy Yacino and Mike King; sixteen great-grandchildren, Moira, Ryan, Macie, Keegan, Christian, Gabriella, Nadine, Dillon, Ashley, Adam, SJ, Jaelyn, Mikael, Eyzaeya, Jaeda and Nahzir along with several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two sisters, Florence Fitts and Jeannie Nealley; a brother, John (Jack) Seymour; a son-in-law, Jonathan Watkins; and a daughter-in-law, Nancy King.She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and a former member of Fairlawn Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing and baking. She had loved the Ocean beaches and her annual trips to the Eastover resort with their friends. But mostly she loved being with family. She will be greatly missed.A funeral service honoring Marion's life will be held privately at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Interment will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Arrangements are under the Care of Miles Funeral Home.Marion's online tribute will be available at: