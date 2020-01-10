Home

Marion Knipe Obituary
Marion L. Knipe, 88

WORCESTER - Marion L. (Holmquist) Knipe, 88, of Worcester, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Her husband of 58 years, Richard A. Knipe, died on February 8, 2006.

Marion leaves three daughters, Carla L. Ryder, Sharon M. Sansoucy, both of Worcester, and Karin A. Freeman and her husband Mark of Rutland; a son Howard W. Knipe and his wife Dianne of Princeton; seven grandchildren, John D. Ryder Jr., Jeffrey R. Ryder, Heather L. Trudell and her husband Michael, Tara A. Hancock and her husband Jason, Kimberly A. Sokol and her husband Paul, Kara G. Knipe and Howard W. Knipe Jr.; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Marget Jennings.

Marion was born in Worcester, daughter of Hjalmar and Anna H. (Trogen) Holmquist, and has lived in Worcester most of her life. She was a graduate of the former Commerce High School.

Marion loved to visit the ocean, especially Old Orchard Beach in Maine. Locally, she enjoyed swimming with family at Ramshorn Pond. She was a gifted cook and was thrilled to feed and entertain family and friends.

For Marion, dedication to family was the defining commitment of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Calling hours are Sunday, January 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be Monday, January 13, at Noon in Greendale Peoples Church, 25 Francis St., Worcester. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Grafton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
