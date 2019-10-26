|
Marion E. (Desjardin) Merchant, 91
UXBRIDGE - Marion E. (Desjardin) Merchant, 91, of Uxbridge passed away Sat. Oct. 26, 2019 in Lydia Taft House, Uxbridge. She was the wife of the late Walter O. Merchant who died in 2019.
Mrs. Merchant was employed as a clerk for the Town of Uxbridge Board of Health for 25 years.
Mrs. Merchant was born January 15, 1928 in Uxbridge, the daughter of the late Adelard J. and Mildred (Hewett) Desjardin and was a graduate of Uxbridge High School.
Marion was an avid gardener, loved decorating her home for all of the holidays, and took great pride in her figurine collections.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Tues. Oct. 29, 2019 from 10 – 11 AM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 North Main St. (Rte. 122), Uxbridge, followed by a service at 11 AM in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019