Marion Mugford

Marion R. Mugford, 91WESTBOROUGH - Marion R. Mugford, 91, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Westborough, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at home.She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Paul S. Mugford, and their children, Ann L. Mugford of Keene, NH and James W. Mugford of Westborough. Her surviving grandchildren are Craig A. Mugford of Franklin, Nicole D. Mugford of Watertown, and James R., Matthew P. and Jonathan M. Mugford of Westborough. Marion was predeceased by her son Alan P. Mugford and her sister Evelyn Lesh.Born in Waltham on October 22, 1928 and raised in Lexington, she was the daughter of Stanley A. and Roseanna M. (DeMers) Higgins. Marion was a graduate of Lexington High School in 1946 and of Bridgewater State College in 1950. Since her early years, she aspired to become a teacher and her career began as a teacher of grades six and seven at Gilbertville, MA Grammar School followed by six years at Bicknell Junior High School, North Weymouth. After a hiatus of several years to raise her children, she returned to teaching at Fales School, Westborough until her retirement in 1987. It can be said that Marion's teaching years were a highlight of her life, and those years sharing knowledge with all her students whom she loved, brought her great happiness and lifelong memories.Marion was involved in Girl Scouting for 30 years. She held memberships in Bridgewater State College Alumni Association, Westborough Teachers Association, Westborough Historical Society and the Westborough Round Table. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Westborough and its United Methodist Women's Group. Marion very much enjoyed outdoor activities including swimming, rock and mineral collection and photography. She was an avid reader and a faithful correspondent with friends in the U.S., Canada and Britain and with Paul she travelled to scenic and historical destinations in our country and Britain. Spending summers in Prince Edward Island was a tradition for many years where, with Paul, she attended St. John's Presbyterian Church in New London and visited with numerous friends and cousins. Marion was always gregarious and cheerful bringing smiles to the faces of those who knew her and many who did not.A private graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westborough. There are no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 120 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581