|
|
Marion I. Papetti, 80
Auburn - Marion Irene (Kelley) Plante Papetti, 80, of Auburn and formerly of Worcester passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday September 27, 2019 in the comfort of her home after a brave fight against cancer.
She leaves her children, Dr. Dennis E. Plante and his wife Kristie of Texas; Steven M. Plante and his wife Lisa of Michigan and Doreen T. Borezo and her husband Mark of Charlton; her stepchildren, William D. Papetti, II, and his wife Deana of Arkansas; Debra A. Brown of Florida; Duane A. Papetti and his wife Sheila of Auburn; Dawn Marie O'Laughlin and her husband John of Florida and Karen L. Papetti of Worcester; thirteen grandchildren, Ryan, Evan, Sara, Michael, Daniel, Bryan, Justin, Joshua, Jocelyn, Michael, Anthony (A.J.), Brandon, Eric, and many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Susan K. Hebert of Santa Barbara, CA and Frances A. Coggeshall and her husband Norman of Taunton; a brother, Richard P. Kelley and his wife Rochelle of Charlton and many nieces and nephews. Marion was predeceased by her first husband, Edward "Red" Plante, her second husband, William D. Papetti and by a brother, Thomas Kelley. Marion was born and raised in Worcester a daughter of Martin T. and Alice (Thomas) Kelley.
Marion was a graduate of St. Stephen High School, class of 1956 and the St. Vincent Hospital School of X Ray Technology. She worked as an X Ray technician for many years and was employed by Hahnemann Hospital, Orthopedic Associates, and Dr. Roland Caron before retiring. Marion was a member of St. Stephen's Church and the Red Hat Society. Marion loved the beach and enjoyed nearly 20 years at Jimmy's Trailer Park at Misquamicut Beach. Marion truly treasured her many lifelong friends and their monthly gatherings. Marion was proud of her Irish heritage and was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan.
The funeral will be held on Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 from DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., Worcester with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St, Worcester. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, Ma., 01605
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019