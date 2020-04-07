|
Marion Snow, 97
Grafton - Marion (Hill) Snow, 97, passed peacefully at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester on April 5, succumbing to the coronavirus. Born in North Grafton in 1923, the daughter of N. and N., she was predeceased by her sister, N., her beloved husband of 57 years, William, and their son, Gary. She is survived by her nephews Hank Prescott, of South Carolina and David Prescott, of Virginia.
She was a graduate of Becker Junior College of Business Administration and Secretarial Science. She was an accountant for and investment firm in Worcester and then volunteered at Tufts University Veterinary School in North Grafton, working with exotic animals for many years, well beyond retirement age. She lived the last years of her life at the Notre Dame du Lac Heath Care Facility in Worcester. Thanks to Notre Dame du Lac and St. Vincent Hospital for the care they gave Marion through her journey over her final years and days. Special thanks for the dedication of her aides from Family Tree Home Care, who made it possible for Marion to keep her beloved cat, "Kitty", after moving to Notre Dame du Lac.
Marion loved her family and their home on Snow Road (named for her husband's family) in North Grafton where she lived most of her life. A Catholic of great faith, God sustained her through the loss of her husband in 1999 and her son on Christmas Eve of 2001. She was a devout and lifelong member of St. Mary Parish in North Grafton. Marion loved the simple pleasures of life: eating her hot dogs and beans, and her raised, chocolate, glazed doughnuts from Dunkin' Donuts; driving her red, stick shift Honda Civic; and caring for her precious "Kitty". Always frugal with herself and generous to others, Marion was a special, gentle woman who evoked tenderness in those who had the privilege of knowing her.
Because of the current state of emergency due to COVID-19, a private funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary Church, 17 Waterville St., in North Grafton, MA. A Book of Memories to share a memory or special message is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020