Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church in Sterling
6 Meeting House Hill Road
Sterling, MA
View Map
1925 - 2019
Marion Tuttle Obituary
Marion R. Tuttle, 94

Sterling - Marion (Rugg) Tuttle, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 11, 2019 after an illness. She was born in Sterling, the daughter of Harrison and Cecelia (Newton) Rugg.

Her loving husband of 50 years, Kendall C. Tuttle, passed away in 1996. She is survived by her two sons, David H. Tuttle and his wife, Rosemary of Sterling and James H. Tuttle of Rutland; her daughter, Virginia N. Michaud of Sterling; her beloved grandchildren, Justin Tuttle and his wife, Diana, Marisa Smith and her husband, Kellen, Keith Tuttle, Gerald Michaud and his wife, Colleen, Matthew Michaud and his wife Kelly, Eric Michaud and his fiancé, Ashley Weiner, Emily, Amie and Nicholas Tuttle; her great-grandchildren, Riley, Ryan, Myles, Anthony, Aubrey, Cooper, Gianna, Gavinn, Braeden, Ayla and Veda; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Gerald R. Michaud, Sr.; her daughter-in-law, Melissa Tuttle; and her grandson, William Gerald Michaud.

Marion was a librarian at the Houghton School in Sterling for many years before retiring. Previously, she was a librarian at the Conant Public Library and was a telephone operator. She was an active member of the First Church in Sterling and served as Deacon Emeritus for many years. She was a member of the Sterling Housing Authority, the Hiram O. Taylor American Legion Post189 Women's Auxiliary and was a former Girl Scout Leader. Marion was devoted to her family and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and traveling with Kendall.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16th in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. Funeral services for Marion will be held on Thursday, October 17th at 11 a.m. in the First Church in Sterling, 6 Meeting House Hill Road, Sterling. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Church in Sterling, Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 40, Sterling, MA 01564, or the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2019
