Marissa M. Jacques, 29
Worcester - Marissa M. Jacques, 29, of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, December 27th 2019.
Marissa was the daughter of Steven and Patricia Jacques of Worcester; she is also survived by her brother, Blaise Jacques of Worcester; her paternal grandfather, Paul Jacques and his wife Denise of Oxford; her paternal grandmother, Lorraine Dube and her husband, Paul of Bluffton, SC and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Marissa was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, John Howard and Rita Mae Hamilton. She was born in Largo, Florida and moved to Worcester as a young child and lived here all of her life. Marissa graduated from North High School and was a certified nurse's aide working in home care.
Miss Jacques had a creative mind and would often be found at local flea markets looking for items that would be of interest. She enjoyed to go antiquing and making jewelry but her true passion was animals. Her love for animals was evident to everyone and she even worked with a dog grooming company for over 10 years.
Private funeral services are being held at Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester. The family asks that memorial contributions in memory of Marissa be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019