Marjorie M. Averka, 84
AUBURN - With great sadness, the family of Marjorie M (Werme) Averka announces her sudden passing on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was 84 years old.
She was born on May 18, 1934 to loving parents, J. Arvid Werme and Ruth Carolina (Carlstrom) in Worcester. Marjorie was preceded in death by her late husband, C. David Averka. They were married for 58 years, having lived in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Arizona and Massachusetts.
She is survived by her devoted companion and best friend, David Sampson Sr. of Auburn and leaves her loving children, daughter, Debra Erickson and her husband Robert of Oxford, son Steven Averka and his wife Carol of Sutton, son Bradley Averka and his wife Kathleen of Sutton, her cherished six grandchildren, Melissa, Jeffrey, Jacob, Jesse, Lauren and Jack, and six great grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Alexa, Kier, Svea, Erik, Laeth and Everly, her brother Donald R. Werme and his wife Charmain of Holden, sister in law Jacqueline Norman and her husband Robert of Douglas and Venice Florida, her two favorite cousins, Janet Legendre of Shrewsbury and Alna Ekberg of Naples Florida, several nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends, especially Barbara Carr of Auburn.
Marjorie worked as Administrator of the Department of Pharmacology at UMass Medical School in Worcester. Upon retirement she traveled extensively with her late husband to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and The Caribbean. She loved being with family and friends at the family's place on Flagstaff Lake in Maine.
Marjorie was an active member of the YMCA for over 40 years. She enjoyed swimming, yoga and weight training, served as past president of The Auburn Woman's Club and Auburn Rotary Ann's and she was a member of First Congregational Church, Auburn. The last three years brought her newfound happiness after meeting David at church. They traveled to the Cape, Vermont, Maine, Canada, Paris and Bermuda enjoying each other's company. She had an incredible joy for life, elegance and a genuinely loving heart.
People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel… Author, Maya Angelou
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 12:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at The First Congregational Church, 128 Central Street, Auburn under the direction of BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. Burial will be held in private. In lieu of flowers her family asks that donation in her memory be made to The at https://arthritis.org To leave a message of condolence or view her "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019